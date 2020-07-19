Julie Ann WatsonDecember 2, 1947 - July 4, 2020Resident of Danville, CAWith profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Julie Ann Watson on July 4th. She will be remembered by all for her generous and caring heart and devotion to her family and friends.Julie was born in San Francisco and spent her early years in Daly City. She graduated there from Westmoor High School, where she had already met her husband-to-be Michael Watson. Married in 1966, their first child Michael Jr. was born the same year while Mike Sr. was serving in the U.S. Army. Daughter Danielle was born in 1972 while the family was living in San Luis Obispo. That same year a new residence was established in Belmont, Ca. In 1979, both their family, and the family business, settled permanently in Danville where life has flourished for all.Julie was not one to let grass grow under her feet. She was an ardent homemaker, a real estate agent, and assisted in bookkeeping for the family business. Also a member of Blackhawk Country Club, she so enjoyed being with friends on the golf course, on the Bocce court, and at her book club. If you were fortunate to be a guest in Julie's home, you enjoyed being treated like family and fed like royalty. A friend need only ask for help or counsel and Julie was hands on with an open heart.Julie enjoyed traveling both in-country and abroad, but was always happiest to be back home in Danville, close to family. To travel with Julie was to walk your feet off, have someone to share the wonders seen, and know even sitting around a campfire at 11,000 feet there was an unmistakable elegance about her.Surviving family members include Michael Watson, Michael Watson Jr. & wife Christy, Danielle Turner & husband Scott and grandchildren Makenna, Reese, Maile, Parker and Chase, Julie's sister (and best friend) Kathy Castle of Pleasanton, niece Lauren Espino, and nephew Scott Castle also of Pleasanton.Julie's children live nearby in Alamo, a fact that she counted as a true blessing. Michael Watson Jr. and wife Christy and their boys will deeply miss their positive, nurturing and fun mother and grandmother. Her huge heart and beautiful spirit made them feel so good just being in her presence.Daughter Danielle Turner, husband Scott, and the three girls mourn their beautiful, selfless "Grandma Juju". The girls constantly wanted to spend time with their sweet and trendy Grandma. Her fun-loving sense of humor and kind heart was contagious and will never be forgotten.Julie is predeceased by her adored mother Adele Jasper, sister Sandy Newton and niece Dena Carlton.In this time of Covid-19 the family will memorialize and lay Julie to rest privately, but is thankful for the heartwarming messages sent from her many friends.