Julie Ginocchio
Oct. 31, 1942 - Aug. 15, 2019
Carnelian Bay
Julie Anne Ginocchio, 76, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home in Lake Tahoe on August 15th, 2019. Julie was raised in Walnut Creek, attended Las Lomas High School and was a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley. She was a teacher for many years at Walnut Heights Elementary. Julie cherished her years living in Lake Tahoe especially the regular visits from her children and grandchildren and the peace that she felt sitting by the lake with her dog and a good book. Julie is survived by her siblings Greg, Peter, and Donna, her three children, Tom, Paul and Greg, their spouses Kelly, Tammie, and Kevin, and her grandchildren, Luca, Jack, Frank, Tristan, Hazel, and Milan. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 4th from 11am – 2pm at the Heather Farms Community Center Lakeside Room. The address is: 301 N San Carlos Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94598. Doors open at 10:30am and all are welcome. Donations can be made in Julie's name to Wildland's Restoration Volunteers - www.wlrv.org
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019