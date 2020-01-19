|
Julie Halpin
July 6, 1940 - December 29, 2019
Brentwood, CA
Julie Halpin, beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, auntie and friend, passed away on December 29, 2019, surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren.
Julie Anne Kinnare was born in Chicago to Edward and Julia Kinnare. Julie was raised alongside her older sister and lifelong best friend, Barbara (Laskowski). Julie came into the world with a strong sense of devotion to the things and people important to her. She was devoted to her family, her home, her church and faith, and the stray animals of her Chicago neighborhood. As an adult, her devotion to her husband, kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren formed a strong and secure foundation for her family.
Julie attended Notre Dame High School for Girls in Chicago. At 19 years, she met Dick Halpin, also of Chicago, and they married in 1961 when Julie was 20 years old. They purchased their first home in Hanover Park, Illinois and had their three children, George, Kathleen and Laura.
In 1968, they moved to Livermore, California. As a mom, Julie was loving and engaged. She was the kind of mom who was the room mom, the Boy Scout den mother and the 4-H leader. She raised her family in the Catholic Church and insisted on regular attendance, despite her children's bad behavior at Mass.
There were moves back to the Chicago area, back to Livermore and then to Hayward to escape the valley heat. When Julie and Dick retired, they moved to the mountains in Truckee, California, and it was there that Julie found her true home. She loved living an active, outdoor life. It was a great place for her grandchildren to visit. She never grew tired of getting them bundled in snow clothes to get outside to sled or ski.
Julie had a drive to make things: beautiful meals and special birthday cakes; her own clothes, matching outfits for the girls and sweaters, blankets, pjs, hats and doll clothes for her grandchildren. She was a skilled quilter. She knit, embroidered, and upholstered furniture. She was a consummate and confident do-it-yourselfer. She believed in doing things right and would re-do anything that wasn't up to her standards. She loved a clean seam and tight corner.
Julie could make things grow. She grew lilacs, peonies, vegetable and flower gardens. She could keep a poinsettia alive all year round. No matter how limited her space or the quality of the soil, Julie would work with what she had until beautiful things grew.
She loved the outdoors, and preferred snow to sunshine. She often reminded us that when she was a young mother, she would get her three toddlers outside to play even in blizzard conditions. She loved to camp, hike and took her dogs on twice daily walks. Her dogs, especially her dog Buddy, were her close companions. They too benefitted from Julie's devotion. She was a powerful athlete and a day didn't go by where she didn't move her body. She was an avid water and cross country skier.
Julie was strong and determined and knew her life and efforts could make a difference. Julie was not one to take center stage, but worked behind the scenes to make life easier and enjoyable for others. Julie's work ethic, competence and attention to detail made her valuable as an Accounting Specialist. She generously volunteered her time in so many ways, both in Truckee and in Brentwood, where she moved with Dick in 2009. She knew how to show up and support with soup, a bag of groceries and a pair of rubber gloves.
Living her last years with Alzheimer's was beneath her dignity and was counter to her independent, active and resourceful way of moving through the world. Despite our grief, we are thankful Julie is now free and at peace.
Julie is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Julia Kinnare. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dick Halpin, her children George and wife Shannon, Kathleen and fiancé Jeff Kyle, Laura and husband Christopher Krueger, her grandchildren (her pride and joy) Bryan Halpin, Brandon Halpin, Kimberly Ford, Mark Averell, Lizzie Ludington, Kellen Ito, Annelise Ito, Eva Krueger, Simon Krueger and great grandchildren Mia Fritz and Emily Ford, sister Barbara Laskowski, and her beloved nieces and nephews.
She will continue to inspire and comfort those who loved her from Heaven, where no doubt she is tending to the well-being of the saints, enhancing Heaven's order and beauty, and prodding all of us to live our lives with devotion, creativity and love.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020