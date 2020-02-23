|
|
Julie O'Hara
May 22, 1958- February 13 2020
Vallejo
Julie Ann O'Hara, passed away peacefully at home in Vallejo after a valiant fight against cancer. She was born in Concord,CA and was married to her husband, Dennis for 38 years. She was an avid Giants Fan and enjoyed going to the games and rooting for her team, she truly was a gamer babe! Julie had a heart of gold, she genuinely cared about people and wanted the best for everyone. She enjoyed traveling to Disneyland, and loved visiting the ocean. One of her favorite spots was Morro Bay, CA. Her other loves were her two dogs, Tinkerbell and Pumpkin.
Julie is survived by her Husband, Dennis and her devoted daughter, Jennifer; Her brother Michael ( Nora) Pastrick; her brother in laws, David ( Clem) O'Hara, Donald (Faith) O'Hara , nieces and nephews: Courtney Pastrick-Cronk, Richie Pastrick, Bryan O'Hara, Dylan ( Maj) O'Hara, Jessie and Frankie Becerra and great grand nieces and nephews: Anessa, Kaiya, and Devon. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Cyril and Artie Pastrick and her sister, Marie Pastrick.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at Colonial Chapels on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family has created a gofundme account to make a larger donation in Julie's honor to a local animal shelter.
View the online memorial for Julie O'Hara
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020