Julie R. HelmsAugust 29, 1933 - November 21, 2020Resident of Moraga, CAJulie Rapalje Helms (née Caulkins) passed away peacefully in Walnut Creek, California on November 21st. She was born in New York on August 29, 1933, a 12th generation descendant of Sarah Rapalje, the first European child born in the colony that would become New York State. Julie grew up on Long Island, graduated from Allegheny College, and later attended the Graduate School of Social Work at the University of Michigan.Julie married John "Jack" Forsyth Helms on September 21, 1963. They moved to Moraga, California, in 1973, where they raised two children, David and Laurie. Julie and Jack shared a love of the outdoors, which they passed onto their children through hiking, camping, backpacking, fishing, and skiing.Julie worked as a social worker in the fields of mental health, foster care, and adoption, and was later employed as the Assistant to the Artistic Director of a local theatre. Her love of acting and the theatre led to her performance in plays at all of the local theatres, in addition to appearing in numerous commercials and films.She volunteered countless hours through her children's schools, her church, Girl Scouts, and local theatre. Her greatest joy was her family, and she was a dedicated homemaker and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.Julie was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, and most recently the Lafayette United Methodist Church.Julie is survived by her beloved husband Jack, her children David (Cheryl) Helms of Walnut Creek, Laurie (Peter) Maxwell of Santa Barbara, and five grandchildren: Kiersten, John, Holly, Michelle, and Sarah. She was predeceased by her older brother Thomas Vassar Caulkins.The family will gather privately to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Yosemite Conservancy.