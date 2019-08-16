|
|
Julius Wesley Gaines, Jr, PhD
Dec. 28, 1933 - Jun. 29, 2019
Oakland
Julius passed away June 29, 2019. He was born December 28, 1933 in Staunton Virginia and is the elder of two boys. Julius was interred with his parents in the Fairview Cemetery, Staunton Virginia on July 9, 2019.
Julius graduated as the salutatorian of his class at Booker T. Washington High School. He proceeded to Virginia State receiving a bachelor's degree in history. Creative writing soon after enticed a big interest in him which remained an active role even to his end. In 1959 he received his master's degree from the University of Iowa in Educational Psychology.
Julius later joined the army and served as a Lieutenant. In 1966 he moved to Berkeley Unified School District as a School Psychologist, then pursued and in 1982 received his doctorate from the University of California. He was highly respected by staff and parents in Berkeley Schools. While there he created a prevention program for disturbed students, called WINGS.
During Julius' earlier years he worked as a supervisor of the National Archives in Washington DC. This later enabled him to get a research grant for the study of Uniontown, Virginia and the publication in 2007 of his book "Old Uniontown – Glances Backwards". Being a reader and writer, he also published "Homecoming", a book of poems.
Dr Gaines was also like a celebrity. You might have seen his photo on a mail collection box, in an AARP magazine, in a BART car, on a sidewalk, on an oversized billboard, on your cell phone or computer under "America Let's Do Lunch", a national advertisement for Meals On Wheels.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday August 23, 1:00 PM in the Parlor Room, Northbrae Community Church, 941 The Alameda, Berkeley, CA 94707.
View the online memorial for Julius Wesley Gaines, Jr, PhD
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019