June Blum
1936 - 2019
Walnut Creek
June Marie Blum was born in San Francisco, California in 1936 and passed away January 5, 2019 in Walnut Creek, California. June worked for I Magnin and JC Penney. She spent many years volunteering for many different organizations. June was preceded in death by her husband Geoffrey Blum, son Eric Blum and parents August and Marie. She is survived by daughter Gayle Blum, son Stephen Blum, sister and brother in law Stephanie and David Jones, nephew Neil Jones, niece Leslie Smith, and many cousins and friends. Per June's request no services were held. In lieu of flowers donations to Frost Valley YMCA, (2000 Frost Valley Rd, Claryville NY 12725) or a would be appreciated.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 8, 2019