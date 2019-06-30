|
June C. Stark
June 11, 1921 - June 13, 2019
Resident of Concord
Born to Otto and Elsie Hansen in San Francisco, June was a lifelong Bay Area resident. Predeceased by her husband Harvey Stark, sisters Pearl and Joyce and brother Wally. Survived by daughter Anne-Marie Stark and son Douglas Stark (Lisa), grandsons Joseph Stark and Douglas Stark (Alana), two great granddaughters, brother in law Terry Brooks and sister in law Rose Hansen.
June was a devoted mother, grandmother and tireless volunteer for CV Little League and both Cub and Boy Scouts. During her 98 years she worked as a secretary, yard duty at Highlands Elementary, daycare provider and crossing guard, until the age of 92.
June's family would like to give special thanks to Laura Potoi, June's caregiver and friend for 15 months.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, Monday, July 8, 10:00, at The Church of Latter-Day Saints, 1360 Alberta Way, Concord.
Published in East Bay Times on June 30, 2019