June Derrenger Pantages
June 23, 1924 - July 31, 2020
62 year Resident of Concord and Pleasant Hill, CA
June Pantages died peacefully at the age of 96, twelve days after testing positive for COVID-19.
She was born in Seattle, Washington: Lillie Ruth June Derrenger, only child of Art and Mabel Derrenger. Known as June for most of her life, she graduated from Broadway High School in 1942 (and attended school reunions for six decades afterward). June married Harry George Pantages on May 16, 1942. They were the parents of three children, who survive her: Richard Alan Pantages (wife Sandi) of Fremont, CA; Jerri Pantages Long (husband Rob) of Pleasanton, CA; and Timothy James Pantages (wife Sue) of Sherwood, Oregon. She also is survived by her grandson, Geoffrey Elliott Long (wife Maren McConnell-Collins) of Los Angeles.
June and Harry lived in Seattle, Spokane, and Okanogan, Washington, before moving to Rancho Cordova, California. They lived most of their married life in Concord, California. When her children were reaching college age, June began working at Clayton Valley High School to help pay their way to Stanford (Dick), Smith (Jerri), and Reed (Tim). June made many good friends during the years she worked in the school office as registrar and counseling secretary.
For five years, June was the caregiver for Harry, following his diagnosis of ALS. She learned to drive their RV so that they could continue to enjoy travels with the American Clipper Owners' Club, even when Harry needed a wheelchair. She also produced the club's newsletter and was membership chair for many years. Harry died in 1991, at age 69, shortly after they celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. June was a volunteer for Kaiser Hospice for decades, in gratitude for their help with Harry in his final days.
Our family is grateful to Kaiser's palliative care and hospice nurses for their compassionate care of Mom at the end of her life. And also to the Hospice staff at Hospice East Bay (particularly Dona, who was with June as she took her last breath), and to the staff at Carlton Poet's Corner, particularly Alma, who was with Mom at the end.
June was active for more than 50 years at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Pleasant Hill, where she served as deacon, elder, coordinator of weddings and memorial services, and on the finance committee. For years, she provided lunch for the weekly men's work sessions. She and Harry made many friends through the church. June was able to travel to Europe with these friends. At age 90, June announced to her children that she planned to sell her home and move into a senior independent living apartment at The Chateau (now The Carlton in Concord). For four years, she enjoyed her apartment overlooking the courtyard, plus the many activities provided for residents. She especially enjoyed no longer having to cook!
In 2019, June's health began a serious decline. She moved briefly to assisted living at The Carlton in Pleasant Hill, but then needed memory care provided by The Carlton at Poet's Corner. She had a series of falls and illnesses, resulting in 10 trips via ambulance to the Emergency Room of Kaiser, Walnut Creek. June lost the ability to speak above a whisper, and she no longer could read – her favorite hobby – nor write. Her family is grateful for the kind, patient care she received from the Carlton staff.
Due to the pandemic, no memorial service will be held. Cremation will be handled by The Trident Society.
The family suggests donations to the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) at www.arflife.org
, 2890 Mitchell Drive, Concord, CA 94598 (because Mom adopted and adored many rescue dogs over her lifetime); or to the ALS research foundation at www.als.org
, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 (to help find a cure for the terrible disease that took her husband's life); or to your favorite charity
