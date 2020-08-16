June FelixDec. 10, 1926 - August 1, 2020Resident of Pinole, CAJune, 93, died peacefully in her sleep at Bay Park Apartments in Pinole. A native of Berkeley, June was the only child of Christina (Lundquist) and Russell Johnson. She married Lee E. Felix in 1946. June and Lee were members of Buzzin' Cuzzins Square Dancers, Berkeley Elks, and bowled and golfed together. June loved working for El Cerrito Capwells before June & Lee moved to New Jersey for 3 years followed by living 6 years in Kansas. Upon returning to California, they moved to Pinole in 1981. She was a member of Red Hat Ladies, Pinole Senior Center and San Pablo Senior Center where she played Bridge, Pinochle and Dominoes. She loved to go on cruises and traveled to Spain, England, Mexico, Fiji, China, and most of the U.S.She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lee, her brother in-law Joe Felix, sister in-law Lillian Evans, her nephews, Tom Evans, and Ray Young. She is survived by her children, Linda Schlegel (Robert), Randy Felix (Patty) both of El Sobrante and Teri McDonald of Concord, her grandchildren; Garrett Schlegel, Andrew Schlegel (Yoona), Katie Felix, Christopher Pierce (Helena) and Valerie Shear (Matt), her great grandchildren; Hayleigh, Hanna, Jillian and Kara Schlegel and Emma June Shear.A private family memorial will be held in September.