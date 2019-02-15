June Marie Linville Proctor

October 9, 1926 ~ February 8, 2019

57-year Resident of Danville, California

June Marie Linville Proctor was born on October 9, 1926, to Sammie and Ray Linville in Hanford, California. She married Les Proctor in 1946 during her senior year at San Jose State University. Les and June were a handsome couple who enjoyed entertaining their friends and raising their two sons Randy and Greg.

June was an artist. She had a vision for everything she did, from needlework, crafts of all kind, jewelry and painting. When you received a handmade gift from June Proctor, you did not smile politely and stash it in a drawer. You wore it with pride and were grateful for having received a June Proctor original.

When her boys left for college, she became an entrepreneur engraving napkins, ribbons, jewelry and gifts of all kinds. She was a regular at Richard's in Alamo where she received much of her business.

June was fashionable in abundance. She wore a classic style that was envied by all that knew her well. At 92, June looked 75 and you often heard the exclamation "that can't be true" by those who met her for the first time. She was the quintessential homemaker with the highest standards. Les and June moved from Santa Rosa to Danville in 1962. She was a room mom, the icon of her neighborhood and a woman with a quick wit, spunk and determination. June's last wish was fulfilled, living in her home of 57 years surrounded by her beloved neighbors.

June is survived by her sons Randy (Lori) and Greg (Terri), grandchildren Andrew (Hillary), Nicole Evasovic (Michael), Trevor (Alexa), Michael and Christopher (Kylie) and three great-grandchildren Taytum Proctor and Mackenzie and Eli Evasovic. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brother Edwin Linville.

June leaves behind a legacy of family, her artistic treasures, the ability to host a party with grace, her recipes and her honest wit. Anyone who knew her will miss her strong and fun personality.

June requested no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, Attn: Donations Department, P.O. Box 151200, San Rafael, CA 94915-1200.





