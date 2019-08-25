|
June Mavis Smith
June 21, 1928 - Aug. 3, 2019
Oakland, California
June was born on June 21, 1928 and passed away peacefully at home on August 3rd 2019 at age 91. She grew up in a large family in Cheltenham, England. She met her husband, Donald, during WWII when he was stationed in her hometown with U. S. Army. They married at the end of the war and made their home in Oakland, California.
June had a wonderful personality and made many friends. She became a devoted wife and mother and raised 3 daughters. Known for her kindness and willingness to help others, she often took neighbors and family members for doctor appointments, shopping for groceries, and other errands. She loved gardening, baking, and afternoon tea. Her love for animals led her to bring many pets into her home including wounded birds, stray cats, and abandoned dogs.
June was always cheerful, friendly, optimistic, and compassionate. She was loved by all who knew her, and she cherished her family and friends. She showed great love for her husband, Don, caring for him through extended years of illness until he passed away in 2000.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and is lovingly remembered by her daughters Bonnie Frye (Ron), Donna Thelen (Mike), and Carol Smith, and her grandchildren, Scott Thelen (Katie), Gina Krassow (Christian), great-grandchildren Lillie June Krassow, Jackie Krassow, and many nieces and nephews in the U.S. as well as in the UK. She is survived by her oldest brother, Dennis Jordan, older sister, Ruth, and younger brother, Graham. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed.
Please join the family for a celebration of June's life on August 31st at 11:00 AM at Park Blvd. Presbyterian Church in Oakland. In Lieu of flowers, donations in honor of June may be made to the , https://www.cancer.org, Bridge Hospice 46723 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, Ca. 94538, American Red Cross at redcross.org, or a .
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019