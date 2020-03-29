|
|
June Ransom Stephens Hannon
September 19, 1929 - March 14, 2020
Resident of Alamo and Walnut Creek
June Ransom Stephens Hannon left the party here on earth early the morning of March 14, 2020.
She joins the love of her life, Robert E. (Bob) Hannon, her parents Frank and Grace Ransom, and many of her friends, both dogs and people, who have been waiting for her at the next party. And here she is, late as usual.
She leaves her daughter Stacy Frawley and son-in-law Richard, her son Ransom Stephens and daughter-in-law Karen; stepchildren Denise Hannon, Cynthia Hannon, and Mark Hannon; grandchildren, Heather Stephens, Alex Hannon, Rory Hannon, and Mackenzie Hannon; and her niece Andie Thrams (Dennis Eagan), nephew Brent Thrams (Andrea Kincaid), and grand niece Piper Thrams.
June was born and raised in Oakland. She lived in Alamo and Walnut Creek and was an AOPi Sister at Cal where she earned her BA in Public Speaking. She began her career working for her father in sales at RansGil China and Glass in Oakland. She also worked for the Republican Party, Pacific Bell, and owned June Ransom Stephens' Rossmoor Travel agency.
June and Bob traveled to every continent (including Antarctica), most several times (except Antarctica), and, beside home, she loved Africa the most.
June stood by the people she loved and the candidates she supported through thick and thin. A staunch Republican, she loved these United States and had a healthy tolerance, even affection, for her political opponents.
A tiny lady with a commanding voice, June was a member of the Danville AM chapter of Toastmasters International for 40 years. She also volunteered for over 30 years at the Museum of San Ramon, and was a longtime member of the San Ramon Republican Women and the San Ramon Exchange Clubs. June had a loving relationship with God supported by St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Walnut Creek.
She was an astoundingly cheerful lady who loved dogs, jazz, beer, and scotch, had gorgeous legs, and enjoyed every opportunity to sit and chat with pretty much anyone about anything.
The streets will be a little bit emptier without June "tooling around" in her little red convertible with the license plate that read: JAZ N GOP.
A memorial service will be scheduled after the lockdown.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020