June Riley

June 10, 1938 - July 4, 2019

Resident of Antioch, CA

June Riley passed away from complications of congestive heart failure. She was 81 years old.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert (Bob) Riley (Antioch, CA), her daughter Kathleen who is 52 (Antioch, CA ), son Gary Riley who is 51 (Juneau, AK), grandson Colin Riley who is 15 (Norman, OK), sister Donna Seibold who is 86 (Stockton, CA), and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Lovic and Minnie Ford, brother Echols Ford, sister Inez Ford and granddaughter Ashley Mackenzie Riley.

She has been an Antioch resident ever since 1967.

She retired from Antioch Unified School District in 2007, where she worked in the accounting department for 23 years. She started out at the school district working as an Instructional Aide, Substitute Librarian, and in Special Ed. She worked for the school district for around 30 years.

She graduated from Livingston High School, in Livingston, CA in 1956. She received her ministerial license through Bereans in the mid 1960's. She took enough college courses to receive degrees at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, CA and Shiloh Bible College in Oakland, CA

A viewing will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon at Higgins Chapel in Antioch. Burial will follow at 1 pm at Oakview Memorial Park Cemetery 2500 E. 18th Street, Antioch, CA 94509.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Light the Bay Church, 1210 Stoneman Avenue, Pittsburg, CA (925) 432-3808 on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10 am.

June is loved and missed by her family and friends.





View the online memorial for June Riley Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019