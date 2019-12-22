|
Justina M. Furtado
March 23, 1926 - December 16, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Justina Medeiros Furtado, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully in Castro Valley (formerly of San Leandro), California at the age of 93 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Justina, one of nine children was born on March 23, 1926 in Sao Miguel, Acores, Portugal and immigrated with her husband, Francisco, her young son, Mario, her brother, David, and her sister-in-law, Rosa to the United States in search of a better life and to live the American dream. Justina was a proud American who never forgot her roots, culture or her beloved home country. She was a devout Catholic who was very involved with her church and with the Portuguese community. Her greatest passions were her faith and spending time with her family. Over the years, she could be found enjoying the flowers in her garden, knitting, crocheting, crafting, baking, watching telenovelas, attending festas, taking walks and playing card games with her siblings. Justina is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Furtado (1919-1997), siblings Manuel, Maria, Jose, Maria dos Anjos, Francisco, Ernesto, Maria do Carmo, and David, their spouses, and her nieces Guida and Theresa. Justina is survived by her children, son, Mario, daughter, Olivia, son-in-law, Adolfo, her beloved granddaughter, Samantha and numerous nieces and nephews. Justina will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services will be held on Thursday, December 26 at Santos-Robinson Mortuary. Visitation starts at noon and the Rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 27 at 9:30 am at St. Leander's Church followed by Committal at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019