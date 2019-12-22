East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Services
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:30 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Leander's Church
Resources
Justina M. Furtado


1926 - 2019
Justina M. Furtado Obituary
Justina M. Furtado
March 23, 1926 - December 16, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Justina Medeiros Furtado, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully in Castro Valley (formerly of San Leandro), California at the age of 93 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Justina, one of nine children was born on March 23, 1926 in Sao Miguel, Acores, Portugal and immigrated with her husband, Francisco, her young son, Mario, her brother, David, and her sister-in-law, Rosa to the United States in search of a better life and to live the American dream. Justina was a proud American who never forgot her roots, culture or her beloved home country. She was a devout Catholic who was very involved with her church and with the Portuguese community. Her greatest passions were her faith and spending time with her family. Over the years, she could be found enjoying the flowers in her garden, knitting, crocheting, crafting, baking, watching telenovelas, attending festas, taking walks and playing card games with her siblings. Justina is preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Furtado (1919-1997), siblings Manuel, Maria, Jose, Maria dos Anjos, Francisco, Ernesto, Maria do Carmo, and David, their spouses, and her nieces Guida and Theresa. Justina is survived by her children, son, Mario, daughter, Olivia, son-in-law, Adolfo, her beloved granddaughter, Samantha and numerous nieces and nephews. Justina will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services will be held on Thursday, December 26 at Santos-Robinson Mortuary. Visitation starts at noon and the Rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 27 at 9:30 am at St. Leander's Church followed by Committal at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019
