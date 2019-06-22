K. Vivian Hoffman, EA

Oakland, CA

K. Vivian Hoffman, 64, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2019. A public Celebration of Vivian's Life will be held at The Chapel of the Chimes, in Oakland, CA, on Sat, June 29th, beginning at 11:00 AM, followed by a private reception.

Vivian was born & raised in Reading, MA. She is survived by her mother Florence, son Jesse, brother Scott, sister Bonnie, partner Toby, long-time friend, Janet, as well as nephews, a niece, and extended family. Her father, Russell, predeceased her.

Generous, attentive, funny, spiritual, spirited, soulful - Vivian lived & loved abundantly. She was a courageous trailblazer, open to change when she believed it was right. She usually had a deck of cards handy, ready to play. She loved sports and excelled in softball for many years. After graduating from Univ. of Mass., she drove cross-country to San Francisco and lived in Alameda, where she began her career as a tax professional. A few years later, she moved to Oakland, became a licensed Enrolled Agent with the IRS, and opened a successful tax business with two business partners, eventually running the business on her own, which flourished for the past 37 years. Vivian derived great satisfaction from solving complex tax problems and guiding clients to prosperity. Above all, her favorite part of work, and life, was connecting with people on a personal level, for meaningful, uplifting, long-lasting relationships.

Vivian's generosity, wisdom, contagious humor, trustworthiness, many talents, depth and insights will forever live on in our hearts. She was a cherished and esteemed part of her large community and will be lovingly remembered and missed.

In lieu of flowers, in honor of Vivian, donations can be made to The Jimmy Fund, a Boston Red Sox charity for kids & adults with cancer. www.jimmyfund.org., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168, 1-800-525-4669.

Chapel of the Chimes

4499 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, CA 94611

(510) 379-5200





