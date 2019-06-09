Kam Tiscaren

Jan 20, 1952 - May 2, 2019

Resident of Pittsburg

After a brief illness, Kam passed away on May 2, 2019. He is survived by his family including his son Nic, his stepdaughter Brielle Aiello, brother Guy, sisters Spring and Dana, his beloved wife, Cynthia Tiscareno and Rory his beloved cat. He also leaves his parents, Mr & Mrs. Ernie Tiscareno. He is predeceased by his mother, Mrs. Malia Flores, and his younger brother, Net Tiscareno who awaits him in heaven.

Kam offered his services to both his community and the military where he served in the Air Force for 4 years. He retired from U.S.S. Posco where he served as a Hydraulic Machine Repairer for 42 years. He had many many friends who loved Kam.

Kam loved to garden, cook, sing Karaoke, and hang out with friends and family.

Military burial will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00am the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Donations in his memory can be made to the . Kam began and ended his journey in love.





