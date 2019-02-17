East Bay Times Obituaries
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Karen Ann Houk
March 30, 1967 - February 10, 2019
Resident of Valley Springs
On Sunday, February 10, 2019, Karen Ann Houk, beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister passed away at the age of 51. Karen spent much of her adult life as a resident of San Ramon and Tracy. She is survived by her husband Kellen, son Kollin, father David, and siblings Margaret, Terry and Pete, along with a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Karen is preceded in death by her mother,Joyce and brother, Michael.
Karen was best known for her loving, generous and thoughtful nature. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends are invited to attend her life's celebration on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street, Pleasanton, CA 94566, (925)846-5624.
Memorial donations in memory of Karen can be made to


View the online memorial for Karen Ann Houk
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 17, 2019
