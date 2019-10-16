|
Karen Chatham
Oct. 23, 1943 - Oct. 6, 2019
Walnut Creek
Karen Marie Chatham, age 75, of Walnut Creek CA passed peacefully from this life on Oct. 6, 2019. Karen was born on Oct. 23, 1943 to Marvin and Charlotte Rigstad in Detroit, Michigan. Karen attended Enterprise High School in Redding, CA, and later graduated with honors from Stanford University with a degree in political science. After receiving her MA degree, she worked in personnel for the federal government. Later Karen worked for an educational research laboratory and as a real estate broker.
Karen leaves Dale, her devoted husband of over fifty years, and her cherished daughters, Jennifer and Kathryn as well as three grandchildren, Morgan, Karina and Joseph. Karen's older brother, Chuck Blair, survives her.
Friends and family remember Karen as a strong and independent woman whose intelligence and directness inspired others. She maintained a lifelong interest in politics and current events.
At Karen's request, no services will be held. Memorial donations should be made to a .
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 16, 2019