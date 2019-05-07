|
|
Karen Hansen-Kish
Feb. 25, 1943 - May 2, 2019
Resident of Concord
Karen, mother of Robin McCloud and Kelly Kestner, and a retired Medical Transcriptionist passed after a short illness. Funeral services are 11 am, Thursday, May 9th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 100 Northgate Rd., Walnut Creek, CA. Visitation begins at 10 am at the church. Private interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.
View the online memorial for Karen Hansen-Kish
Published in East Bay Times on May 7, 2019