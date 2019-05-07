Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
100 Northgate Rd.
Walnut Creek, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Hansen-Kish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Hansen-Kish

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Hansen-Kish Obituary
Karen Hansen-Kish
Feb. 25, 1943 - May 2, 2019
Resident of Concord
Karen, mother of Robin McCloud and Kelly Kestner, and a retired Medical Transcriptionist passed after a short illness. Funeral services are 11 am, Thursday, May 9th at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 100 Northgate Rd., Walnut Creek, CA. Visitation begins at 10 am at the church. Private interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.


View the online memorial for Karen Hansen-Kish
Published in East Bay Times on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.