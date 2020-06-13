Karen HassettMarch 22, 1950 - June 6, 2020Resident of Concord, CA.A Funeral Mass was held for Karen Hassett, 70, of North Bend, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend, with Father Jorge Hernandez presiding. A private family Entombment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, California.Karen was born on March 22, 1950 in San Francisco, California to George Bouska and Margaret ( Willey ) Bouska. A lifetime devoted Catholic, she joined her creator on June 6, 2020 following a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Through Karen we know what resilience and determination truly looks like. She never stopped fighting and her strength showed until the end.Karen graduated from High School in San Francisco and from Saint Mary's School of Nursing in 1972, having obtained a Master's Degree. She had a 35 year distinguished career with Kaiser Medical Center as a Registered Nurse and Nurse Administrator.Karen was a devoted member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend and well loved in the community. She previously lived in Tucson, AZ; Walnut Creek, CA and for over 30 years in Concord, CA.Karen loved her family and her church. She enjoyed crafts, cooking, adventure, cards and bears…..many, many bears!Karen is survived by her son, Stephen Kleckner and his wife Cathy of Concord, CA; daughter, Ann Norviel and her husband Tom of Willows.