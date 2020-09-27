Karen Joy Ellgas1953 - 2020Resident of Pleasanton, CAThe joyful life of Karen Joy Ellgas ended September 14th at home, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She grew up in Orinda, CA in a family of five that spent most weekends camping, boating, or skiing. She married her high school sweetheart, Rick, in 1976. Karen graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and then moved back to the Bay Area with Rick. She has been a resident of Pleasanton since 1985, where she raised two wonderful sons, Casey and Cody. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Bill and Marlys Howard.Karen was always busy taking care of her family, working on projects, tending the garden, taking her dog on long walks in the park or planning the next vacation. In addition, she was an active member in the community serving on the Pleasanton City Council as a Parks and Recreation Commissioner, served on the board of directors for the local Little League Baseball organization and participated in the local Prayer Group. Her professional career started as a Dietitian and then evolved into a rewarding nursing career at several hospitals. After nursing, she took on the role of Property Manager for her parent's rental properties. Karen enjoyed her tenants and in turn they considered her more than a landlord that always took care of any issue promptly and efficiently.Karen is survived by her loving husband, Rick, of 44 years. She also leaves behind her children, Casey Ellgas (Bella) and Cody Ellgas (Ashley) and her adorable granddaughter Lily Ellgas.