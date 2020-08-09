1/1
Karen Moffitt Jackson
1936 - 2020
Karen Moffitt Jackson
Nov. 5, 1936 - July 15, 2020
Huntington, UT and Martinez, CA
Karen Moffitt Jackson passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2020 in Denton, TX. Born and raised in Huntington, Utah, Karen moved to CA and lived in Pleasant Hill and Martinez, until moving to Texas to be cared for by her family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Norman Jackson and survived by daughters Stacey Travis (Graden), of Lafayette, CA, Julie Jackson of Denton, TX and son Paul Jackson (Brandi) of Dallas, TX. Grand children Derek, Todd and Janelle Travis; Remington, Riley and Delaney Jackson and Emma and Erik Dunkelberger. Karen will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who always put other's needs before her own. She was a devoted Oakland A's and SF 49ers fan through good times and bad. She realized her dream of owning a condo in Lake Tahoe and loved to challenge the House at The Hyatt in Incline Village, often to her advantage. She was lucky that way. She loved to play Fantasy Football with her family and was successful at that as well. She will be dearly missed.


View the online memorial for Karen Moffitt Jackson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
