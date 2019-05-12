Karen Patricia Pontrelli

May 28, 1930 ~ April 22, 2019

Resident of Danville, California

Karen Pontrelli passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019, with family by her side.

A longtime resident of Danville, Karen is survived by her son Corey, Daughter in law Cynthia, grandchildren Trevor, Hali, Taylor, Piper, sister Michele and loving nieces and nephews.

Karen attended Oakland High School where she met her husband to be, John, they were married in 1948 and had two children, Shari and Corey.

Karen devoted her life to caring for the children and home, after-which she began a career working for jeweler Jeff Herschelle in San Francisco.

For those fortunate to meet Karen, at a store, Dr's office, almost anywhere, she was fondly known as the "Cookie Granny". Any act of kindness, a smile, or help finding something was rewarded with bags of Famous Amos cookies as a thank you. She always left the house with a second purse stocked with cookies.

Karen's life motto was "love, hugs and kindness are the most important things in life, and don't cost a dime".

She was a huge fan of The Velveteen Rabbit and considered it her bible.

Karen loved all God's creatures, and would put food and water out daily so anything that entered her yard would not go hungry. Karen was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.

Please visit https://oakland.chapelofthechimes.com/obits/karen-pontrelli/

A private interment will take place at Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland.

A Celebration of her life will be announced at a future date. If you would like to be contacted please email: [email protected]





