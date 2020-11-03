Karen Sue Falvo
December 13, 1952 - October 29, 2020
Former Resident of Oakland, CA
Karen Sue Falvo, passed away Thursday October 29, 2020 at the age of 67, in Scotland Manor, St. Clair. She was born December 13, 1952 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Francis and Dorothy Falvo.
Karen suffered from early-onset Alzheimer's. Karen left Detroit, MI after graduating from Cass Technical H.S. and traveled, mostly on foot to California. She settled in Oakland, CA with long time partner, the late Junious Snead. Karen worked in the court system, and as a legal secretary for legal firms. She loved to have fun and a good laugh. Karen loved art, creative writing & traveling.
She is survived by her sisters, Dolores (Jim) Harkins, and Carol Bryant; brothers, Don Bryant, Jim (Angelica) Bryant and Tom (Kathy) Bryant; nieces and nephews, Heather Bryant, Dawn Bryant, Denise Bryant, Jenny (Bill) Bryant-Dixon, Becky (Matt) Cooney, Michelle Bryant, Matthew Hearn, Vanessa Bryant, Ty Bryant, Cody Bryant, Randyl Bryant and Katlyn (Christopher) Eastman. Karen is preceded in death by loving brother, William Bryant, and nephew, Jeffery Bryant.
Cremation has taken place and a Private memorial service will be held.