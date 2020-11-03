1/1
Karen Sue Falvo
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Sue Falvo
December 13, 1952 - October 29, 2020
Former Resident of Oakland, CA
Karen Sue Falvo, passed away Thursday October 29, 2020 at the age of 67, in Scotland Manor, St. Clair. She was born December 13, 1952 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Francis and Dorothy Falvo.
Karen suffered from early-onset Alzheimer's. Karen left Detroit, MI after graduating from Cass Technical H.S. and traveled, mostly on foot to California. She settled in Oakland, CA with long time partner, the late Junious Snead. Karen worked in the court system, and as a legal secretary for legal firms. She loved to have fun and a good laugh. Karen loved art, creative writing & traveling.
She is survived by her sisters, Dolores (Jim) Harkins, and Carol Bryant; brothers, Don Bryant, Jim (Angelica) Bryant and Tom (Kathy) Bryant; nieces and nephews, Heather Bryant, Dawn Bryant, Denise Bryant, Jenny (Bill) Bryant-Dixon, Becky (Matt) Cooney, Michelle Bryant, Matthew Hearn, Vanessa Bryant, Ty Bryant, Cody Bryant, Randyl Bryant and Katlyn (Christopher) Eastman. Karen is preceded in death by loving brother, William Bryant, and nephew, Jeffery Bryant.
Cremation has taken place and a Private memorial service will be held. Arrangements entrusted with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To share your memories, thoughts, and prayers please visit www.youngcolonial.com


View the online memorial for Karen Sue Falvo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved