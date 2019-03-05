|
Karen Vater (Sweeney)
Feb. 5, 1944 - Feb. 26, 2019
Newark
Karen was born in Utah but spent the majority of her life in Alameda and Newark, California. She met and married James Vater in Alameda. She was a stay at home mother who was actively involved in the community and schools. She was a consummate hostess throwing the best parities in the neighborhood. Proceeded in death by her husband James. Survived by her daughters Cheryl Belleville (Brad Belleville), Shannon Vater, her grandchildren Morgan Belleville and Aiden Hackett and brother Edward Sweeney. Services will be held at the Golden Gate National Cemetery at 2p March 15 followed by a gathering at her home in Newark. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her honor to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2019