Karen Wagner McQueen
1947 - 2020
Karen Wagner McQueen
March 22, 1947 - August 16, 2020
From Lafayette (originally) - St. Louis (more recently)
Karen Wagner McQueen, 73, passed away August 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas McQueen III of 46 years. She is survived by her children (and their spouses) Amy (Chip), Thomas IV (Erin) and Julie Price (Jim) and 7 grandchildren Alicia and Jenna Westaby of St. Louis, Thomas V and Ryleigh McQueen of Alexandria, VA, and Caleb, Brett, and Graham Price of Atlanta, and her brother Fred Wagner (Tracy) of CA. Karen was a graduate of Acalanes High School in 1965 and the University of California, Berkeley in 1969. Her career in professional fundraising took her throughout the Bay Area, Detroit, and Virginia. She was an active member of AAUW, CFRE, Sigma Kappa sorority, DAR, and ELCA Lutheran Churches. She enjoyed crafting, history, travelling, and spending time with her grandkids. She will be buried near her parents in the Lafayette Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends charitable donations to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
