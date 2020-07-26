Karin S. AuneApril 22, 1941 - July 6, 2020Resident of Orinda, CAKarin S. Aune, age 79, passed away peacefully with her 2 sons (Michael Aune and Drew Aune) and daughter-in-law (Christy Aune) by her side on July 6th, 2020 at her home in Orinda, CA after a courageous yearlong battle with cancer.Born in San Francisco, at a young age lived in Ukiah then to Atherton where her parents, Max and Evelin Schmidt raised Karin and her younger brother Richard Schmidt.Karin attended Castalia and Menlo Atherton and studied at San Jose State. After college while working for TWA, she would meet and marry Raymond Aune. Together they would have two boys, Drew and Michael. Many memories sailing as a family were made and "salt" was engrained in them all. Although the marriage would not last Karin and Ray would remain friends and spent many holidays together.Karin inherited a love of travel from her parents and would return to the travel industry. Karin, Drew and Mike enjoyed many vacations together around the world. Karin's love to travel brought her to all seven continents.Karin was an avid volunteer for many organizations. From tutoring for an Oakland School for over 15 years, adopting many furry animals, organizing High School reunions, she was very generous throughout her life.What meant most to Karin were her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She loved and cherished them all. We LOVE and miss you Big M!