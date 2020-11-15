Karin SiemensNovember 25, 1938 - April 14, 2020Resident of Danville, CABorn to a police officer and a nurse, Karin Anita Dahla entered the world in Vaasa, Finland on November 25, 1938. She endured poverty, a war, and the tragic death of her mother before immigrating to America with her father and brother. She celebrated her thirteenth birthday on the Queen Elizabeth!She met her future husband, Ronald Siemens, at Humboldt State University and graduated from San Jose State University. She taught third grade until the birth of her first daughter, Lori. A second daughter, Kristi, arrived two years later and Karin embraced her role as a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. The spouse of an IBMer, Karin moved with her husband from Southern California to Oklahoma, Texas, and Georgia. Everywhere she lived, Karin made wonderful friends and she made a point of keeping in touch with all of them. She eventually returned to California and settled into their home in Danville, enjoying her time there for 33 years.Karin stayed busy being involved with the lives of her four grandsons, nourishing friendships, volunteering, playing tennis, partaking in community activities, traveling, and cheering for her beloved SF Giants. Later, she developed a passion for line dancing and yoga. Each year she hosted a traditional Scandinavian Christmas Eve. She was known for her ever-growing collection of heart-shaped rocks, penchant for ladybugs and pigs, ability to spell any word that came her way, and fondness for dark chocolate. Karin will be remembered for her sparkly and energetic personality, thoughtfulness, and sisu (a Finnish word for strength and determination.) She made the world a brighter, better place with her warm and welcoming smile, unconditional kindness, and unwavering support. Above all, she deeply cherished her family and friends in both the U.S. and Scandinavia. It is comforting to envision her reuniting with those loved ones who went before her as we fondly remember the many positive and loving ways she touched our lives.If she could impart her favorite words of wisdom, she would remind us to follow the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. She would also encourage us to live in the moment...today is a gift. Embracing this philosophy, she noticed the simple joys around her and appreciated the time spent with others.