Karl A. Eggerss
July 14, 1933 ~ Oct. 26, 2019
Resident of Concord
Karl A. Eggerss passed away on Saturday morning peacefully in his sleep.
Karl was born in
Des Moines, IA
After graduating high school and serving in the U.S. Army for 2 yrs. he married and moved to California to start his career.
Karl is survived by his late wife, Sharleen, daughter, Jennifer Hansen, (Scott), 3 granddaughters, Suzanne Rodriguez,(Daniel) Ashley Luna,(Jose) and Kathryn Dowell. As well as
6 great grandchildren, Adeline, Hannah, Sarai, Arianna, Anthony and Gabriela. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Mitchell of Dayton, OH and is his late brother, Ernest Eggerss of San Antonio, TX.
Karl loved being surrounded by his family.
He loved to laugh and have a good time!
He was an avid sports fan!
There will be a private graveside ceremony at Oakmont Memorial Park Mortuary in Lafayette, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019