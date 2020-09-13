Karl G. Jellinghausen
September 3, 1928 - September 6, 2020
Resident of Livermore, CA
Karl G. Jellinghausen - beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, teacher, and friend - passed away at home, with family by his side, Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Karl was born in El Paso, TX to Joseph F. and Annie Mariah (Jacobson) Jellinghausen. He grew up in Duncan, AZ. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He received his M. Ed from Arizona State College at Flagstaff in 1957 and then began his long teaching career.
Karl moved to Livermore in 1958 to teach at Livermore High. When Granada High School opened in 1963 he was one of the original teachers and he taught there until his retirement in 1991. Through the years he taught Woodshop, Photography, Drafting, Electronics, and Driver's Training. After retiring he opened Mr. J's Driving School and taught another 15 years. It was rare for Mr. J to go anywhere in town without running into one of his former students.
Karl was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Over the years he served as Counselor in the Bishopric, Bishop, High Counselor, teacher, and temple worker in the Oakland Temple. He truly loved the Lord and was an amazing example of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Joseph, Edna, and John; and daughter Kari.
He is survived by wife Lorene (Brown) Jellinghausen; daughters Peggy Jellinghausen, Lori (Jay) Cummings, Staci (Daron) Johnson; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister Maurine.
A Memorial Service will be broadcast via Zoom on Sunday, September 20, 4:00pm Pacific Time. Log-on early to view a slide show of Karl's life. Direct link:https://oracle.zoom.us/j/99804167756?pwd=elRnNUFGa1BnRzRRSmM5WnBvT2lZQT09
Zoom Meeting ID: 998 0416 7756 Password: 86978497 View the online memorial for Karl G. Jellinghausen