|
|
Karl Heinz Heuken
Hayward
It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Karl Heinz Heuken on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born in Germany in 1933 the eldest of four children and has been a long-time resident of Hayward Ca. Karl is survived by his beloved wife Alayne Heuken. Devoted father to Karl and Cindy their spouses Carmen and Karen. Special Papa to Jessica, Ryan, Joseph, Sara, Vincent and Marisa.
He was a friend and mentor to many and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held on Tuesday February 26th 10:30 am at Holy Sepulchre 1051 Harder Rd. Hayward Ca. 94542.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in his name.
View the online memorial for Karl Heinz Heuken
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019