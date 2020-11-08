Karl Randall AukerSeptember 11, 1946 - October 26, 2020Resident of San Ramon, CAKarl Randall Auker passed away on Monday peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer. He touched many lives with his leadership, professionalism, integrity and desire to help others through his working career and involvement with Taproot Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Cancer Support Community, and as a founder of Cristo Rey De La Salle East Bay High School in Oakland. If you had the privilege of knowing him, you had a friend for life.Karl was born in Wadsworth, OH to Marion and Betty Auker. He graduated from Kenmore High School in Kenmore, OH, earned a degree in Business Administration from The University of Akron in Akron, OH, and earned an MBA from The Ohio State University. In between his undergraduate and graduate studies he served overseas in the U.S. Army for 3 years. Karl enjoyed a career as a Marketing Executive beginning with Xerox for 20 years and then in the Semiconductor Industry in Silicon Valley for International companies. Karl was a devoted father and active in mentoring and coaching his children in sports. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially camping, hiking, backpacking, boating and skiing and teaching those skills to his children. Yosemite was a favorite. He loved traveling and enjoyed meeting and making new friends all over the world. He was a longtime active member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in San Ramon and instituted a St. Joan of Arc volunteer group for Habitat for Humanity on a regular basis. He was a passionate dog lover since he was a child with his first dog Sparky. And, he was a diehard Buckeye fan and participated in a Buckeye group for 35 yrs. after moving to San Ramon.Karl is survived by his loving wife Sherry; his devoted children Jeff Auker (Elisa) and grandchildren Emma, Max, Cole, Jake and Megan, of Coventry, CT, his daughter Katie Auker of Burien, WA; Sherry's devoted children Brad Pender (Alissa) of Santa Rosa, CA, Jackie Pender Enriquez (Gary) and granddaughter Emilia of San Francisco, CA, and Deidra Pender and grandson Salvatore' of Pleasant Hill, CA. He is also survived by his brother Dan Auker (Fran), his brother Rex Auker (Becky) and his sister Karla Love (Steve). Karl's former spouse Fran, and the mother of Jeff and Katie, previously passed away. His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.Funeral services will be held at St. Joan of Arc Parish in San Ramon on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by the cemetery service at Queen of Heaven in Lafayette (925-932-0900). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Support Community- Walnut Creek, Habitat for Humanity East Bay - Oakland, or Cristo Rey De La Salle East Bay High School - Oakland.