Karol Johnson
1948 - 2020
Karol Johnson
Jun 12, 1948 - May 10, 2020
Resident of Alameda, CA.
Karol was born and raised in Oakland. She was the only child of the late Harry and Mary Brechtel. Even before graduating from Skyline High School she worked at her parent's egg business. She was very much involved in Job's Daughters and the resulting friendships lasted until her death. She leaves behind her husband, Dave, as well as two children, Laura Bacina, by her first husband, and Kevin (Sarah) Johnson by her second husband. The arrival of her granddaughter Avery Johnson was a welcomed surprise 11 months after Karol's diagnoses of cancer. She fought on for another 10 months before passing at home under the care of Kaiser Hospice. She's remembered for her laugh, her bulldogs, her love of entertaining, and always having an extra plate and chair for an unexpected guest. Donations to https://www.alamedaanimalshelter.org are appreciated. Celebration of Life to be announced. RIPKarol@xemaps.com


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
