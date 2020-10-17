Karolyn Reed
May 15, 1941 - October 11, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek, CA
Karolyn Anne Reed, a long-time resident of Walnut Creek passed away peacefully early morning Oct 11,2020. She was born May 15, 1941 to William and Elma Krohn in Pasadena, California. Married March 4, 1988 to Michael Reed. She is survived by her husband Mike and children Brian Sharpes and Kimberly Harris (nee Sharpes), grandchildren Alison and William Sharpes, as well as her nieces Jennifer Damschen (nee Wright) and Heather Rudolph (nee Wright). Her son Gregory Sharpes and her sister Devery Gawlowski (nee Krohn) preceded her in death. Karolyn worked as manager for Sew-n-Sew in Truckee, CA, furthering her skill and love of quilting. She also worked with a Danville travel agency specializing in golf tours, allowing her to travel to Hawaii and the Caribbean. She and Mike co-chaired the 1996 Bernese Mountain Dog National Specialty as well as numerous regional specialties. She was a former President and Specialty Show-Chair for Sierra West Bernese Mountain Dog Club and bred Bernese Mountain Dogs from 1994 to 2008. Karolyn's other interests were sewing, with many quilts to her credit, and tole painting. Please consider donations to Hospice of The East Bay or the Alzheimer's Association
