Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Vianney Church
1650 Ygnacio Valley Road
Walnut Creek, CA
View Map
1936 - 2019
Katherine Ann Gillespie Obituary
Katherine Ann Gillespie
August 6, 1936 - November 1, 2019
Walnut Creek
Katherine Ann Gillespie 83, entered into rest on November 1, 2019 in Walnut Creek, CA; born August 6, 1936 in Winfield, KS to Perry and Anna Shea.
Katherine worked for American Airlines before she married her late husband, Donald A. Gillespie. After marriage they moved to Pittsburgh, PA where she became a life-long Pittsburgh Steelers Fan!! They returned to her beloved San Francisco Bay Area to retire and to return to her roots as a life-long Warriors Basketball Fan. She was a proud volunteer for 33 years for John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek.
Katherine is survived by her daughter Maggie Gillespie and her two granddaughters Kaitlin and Sarah Burnash. Katherine is preceded in death by her husband Don and daughter Maureen Burnash, and is also survived by her brothers Mike and Jack Shea; sister Pat Conaty and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30a.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Road, Walnut Creek, CA 94598.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to (https://www.lls.org ) in her daughter Maureen Burnash's name.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2019
