Katherine Darline Frazier
July 8, 1935 - October 8, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Katherine was born in Pomona, CA and grew up in San Francisco, graduating from Washington High School. Then worked in banking for several years before being a full time homemaker. She enjoyed many things: travel, line dancing, camping in the Sierras, and boating in the delta. Katherine is survived by her loving husband, Ronald: devoted children, Gregory, Karon Baleria (Phil), Steven, and Don (Fatima). Grandchildren, P.J., Arthur, Melody, Jenna, Matt, and Landon. She was preceded by her daughter Kathleen and her parents, Fred and Nancy Nichols.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley. The funeral service will be held at 1:00PM at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019