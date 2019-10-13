East Bay Times Obituaries
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
510-581-9133
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Lone Tree Cemetery
Hayward , CA
Katherine Darline Frazier


1935 - 2019
Katherine Darline Frazier Obituary
Katherine Darline Frazier
July 8, 1935 - October 8, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Katherine was born in Pomona, CA and grew up in San Francisco, graduating from Washington High School. Then worked in banking for several years before being a full time homemaker. She enjoyed many things: travel, line dancing, camping in the Sierras, and boating in the delta. Katherine is survived by her loving husband, Ronald: devoted children, Gregory, Karon Baleria (Phil), Steven, and Don (Fatima). Grandchildren, P.J., Arthur, Melody, Jenna, Matt, and Landon. She was preceded by her daughter Kathleen and her parents, Fred and Nancy Nichols.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley. The funeral service will be held at 1:00PM at Lone Tree Cemetery in Hayward


View the online memorial for Katherine Darline Frazier
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019
