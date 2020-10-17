Katherine Elaine BridgmanSeptember 10, 1936 - October 14, 2020Resident of Pleasanton, CAA long-time Pleasanton resident, former Girl Scout Leader and Family Genealogy Extraodinaire. Katherine was born in Klamath Falls, OR., to Winnifed Elaine and Edgar Ray Delamar. Her father was a logging truck driver and that career took her and her little sister Nancy to some of the most remote areas of Northern California at a time when California was still a bit of a frontier. They eventually landed in Oroville, CA., where she completed high school and was admitted as a History major at UC Davis. She also met Derrell Wayne Bridgman and their adventure began on July 14, 1956. Derrell enlisted in The US Air Force and was sent to Alice Springs, Australia. Katherine soon followed on a harrowing ship transport while pregnant, through Fiji and landed in Sydney. A tiny plane was to take her to the Outback (which it truly was in 1956). About an hour into the flight, the pilot announced they were turning around because he had forgotten to re-fuel, which left Derrell panicking at the remote Alice Springs airport when she was very, very late arriving. A daughter, Debra Lynn was to arrive a few months later to join their escapades in The Northern Territory.Eventually, Derrell was sent to Denver, where they lived a short time. He then accepted a job at Aeroject General in Sacramento, CA where he and Katherine welcomed a second daughter, Darilyn, Kay. In 1965, they moved to Pleasanton, CA. He and Katherine continued their adventures camping and fishing and bought a family cabin in Arnold, CA., one of her favorite places to relax and have family get-togethers. She loved reading, sewing (especially clothes and costumes for her daughters and grandbabies) gardening and pizza making. She made a killer apple pie! She and Derrell were season ticket holders to The Forty-Niners for many years and went to the Super Bowl In New Orleans. They traveled to Hawaii, Tahiti and all over the US. Her love of genealogical research took them to graveyards and libraries in many states. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding Anniversary when Katherine was snuck into the nursing home, where Derrell was recuperating from open heart surgery during Covid.Katherine is survived by her husband, Derrell Bridgman, daughter Debra Littrell (Kevin), daughter Darilyn Gibbons, (Phillip), granddaughters Danielle Boyer (James), Jennifer Vanderford (Kenneth) and grandson Christopher Gibbons, as well as her joy; great-grandson Carson Boyer.At her request, no services will be held, but a small extended family gathering to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.