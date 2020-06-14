Katherine Joan EvansMay 24, 1932 - June 10, 2020Resident of Concord, CA.Joan was a long time teacher-principal in Concord elementary schools.Preceded in death by parents James and Katherine Evans and brother Richard Evans.Survived by her sister Carol(Charles) Miller, David(Gwen) Evans, sister in-law Deborah Evans and many nieces and nephews. Friends; Donna Jefferson, Beverly Trotman, Darlene Porter, Dixie Goodman, Carole Woods and many more.Special thanks to Ann Kihagi, Rona Lynn Cristobal-Valdez, Kim Ashton and the rest of the staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Walnut Creek.There will be NO SERVICE.MEMORIALS preferred to The Salvation Army.