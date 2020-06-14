Katherine Joan Evans
1932 - 2020
Katherine Joan Evans
May 24, 1932 - June 10, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA.
Joan was a long time teacher-principal in Concord elementary schools.
Preceded in death by parents James and Katherine Evans and brother Richard Evans.
Survived by her sister Carol(Charles) Miller, David(Gwen) Evans, sister in-law Deborah Evans and many nieces and nephews. Friends; Donna Jefferson, Beverly Trotman, Darlene Porter, Dixie Goodman, Carole Woods and many more.
Special thanks to Ann Kihagi, Rona Lynn Cristobal-Valdez, Kim Ashton and the rest of the staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Walnut Creek.
There will be NO SERVICE.
MEMORIALS preferred to The Salvation Army.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
