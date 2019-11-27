|
Katherine Johnson
Apr. 13, 1917 ~ Nov. 22, 2019
Resident of Concord, CA
Katherine passed away at the age of 102, she was born in Coalinga, Ca. She was predeceased by her loving husband Ralph R. Sr. and celebrating over 70 years of marriage. Her eldest daughter Betty Gale also predeceased her. Katherine is survived by her son Ralph R. Jr. (Donna) Johnson of Wimberley, Texas, daughters Shirley Warren of Concord, and Sheila Marinelli of Rancho Cordova, Ca, also 9 grandchildren, & many great grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 27, 2019