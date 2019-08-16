|
Katherine Mary (Karga) Beadleson
April 29, 1941 - July 27, 2019
Walnut Creek
Katherine Mary Beadleson passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Kathi was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, friend and Kindergarten teacher. She was born in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School, NY and earned a Bachelor's Degree from St. John's University, NY. Kathi married John Francis Riley, Jr. in 1961 and had 4 sons – John, Christopher, Brian and Keith. They relocated to Walnut Creek in 1969. Kathi remarried in 1980 to Howard Beadleson and expanded her family by 4 more children – Randall, Sandra, Brett and Bart.
Kathi's passion and what she is most known for besides being a mom/grandmother was education. She taught Kindergarten at Rheem School for 3 decades. She loved her job and her students were her extended family. In 1999, she was awarded Moraga School District's "Teacher of the Year". While Kathi lived most of her adult life in Walnut Creek, the Town of Moraga always held a special place in her heart. When Kathi retired from teaching, she became a student all over again. She enjoyed years of history and religion classes at Emeritus College. Kathi also loved being a grandmother. She had a beautiful relationship with each of her grandchildren. Her life was equally blessed with lifelong friendships too.
Kathi is survived by her sister Helen Albin (George); sons: John Riley, Christopher Riley, Brian Riley, Keith Riley (Meg); stepchildren: Sandra Weagraf, Randall Beadleson, Brett Beadleson and Bart Beadleson; grandchildren: Nathaniel and Abigail Riley, Kendall Ferreira (Rui), Tyler Beadleson, Brendan and Aidan Riley, Jack and Kate Riley; niece Veronica Mathieson (Edward) and nephew George Albin. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Beadleson and daughter-in-law, Theresa Riley.
The family will hold a private celebration of Kathi's life. In lieu of flowers/gifts, donations can be made to the Moraga Education Foundation (www.moragaeducation.org) or Emeritus College (www.dvc.edu/business/emeritus).
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019