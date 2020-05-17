Katherine (Kaye) QuinnMarch 21, 1930 - May 12, 2020Resident of AntiochKaye passed away on Tuesday of natural causes. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Rosa DePiazza. She is preceeded in death by her husband Rusty of 52 years and son Kevin, her sister Angie Bowman and brother Fay DePiazza. She graduated from Antioch high school in 1948. She worked in the retail fashion industry, retiring after 23 years. She enjoyed trips to Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas, boating, skiing and gardening. She is survived by her nephew Randy Bowman and his wife Vicki and great nieces Jessica and Noelle.