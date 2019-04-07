Katherine Rose Tomasini

July 28, 1925 - March 17, 2019

Resident of Antioch

Katherine Rose (Dolly) Tomasini passed away peacefully at home under the loving care of her family at the age of 93. Katherine was born on July 28, 1925 in Pittsburg, CA. She was the youngest and only surviving sibling of six children to Salvatore and Annie Lombardo. She was predeceased by her sisters Eleanor Ferrante (2014) and Angelina Cardinalli (2002). Her brothers Vincent (2010), Horace (2001) and Frank Lombardo (2010). Katherine is survived by her loving husband John and three children, Ronald Tomasini of Pismo Beach, CA, John Tomasini of Portland, OR, and Joanne Woodyard (Marc) of Brentwood, CA. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Marc Woodyard Jr. and Ashley Anne Woodyard.

Katherine graduated from Pittsburg Senior High School in 1944. She married her high school sweetheart on March 3, 1946 after John returned from the Philippines after World War II. Katherine was immensely proud of her family and was a dedicated mother. She found her vocation as being a school lunch cashier at a local elementary school after her children started their own lives. Katherine and John enjoyed their ocean home in Point Arena, CA and had traveled to many countries around the world. Katherine and John were married for 73 years.

Katherine will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for her kindness, gracious smile, generosity of spirit and love of family. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories for all who were blessed to have known her.

Friends and family are invited to her Funeral Liturgy on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the Chapel at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th St., Antioch, CA.





View the online memorial for Katherine Rose Tomasini Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary