|
|
Kathie Lea Hammer
July 11, 1942-September 25, 2019
Resident of Alamo
Kathie Lea Hammer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was a cancer survivor. She was a fighter until the end. Her gentle spirit, wisdom, fun sense of humor and positive outlook on life will be forever remembered.
Kathie was born in Oakland, Ca. She graduated from Castlemont High School. She earned her teachers credentials and began her dream job of teaching and becoming the Director of John Knox Nursery School for 40 years. Retiring in 2012. Her love of children was undeniable.
Kathie and her husband, Hal Keith, loved taking cruises especially on the Queen Elizabeth II and the Sovereign of the Seas on which the Ocean Liner's Captain invited them to sit at the Captains table multiple times. She enjoyed the outdoors, visiting the family property in Pioneer, Ca. fishing and swimming at Tiger Reservoir, sitting around the campfire singing and playing her harmonica. She loved spending weekends and holidays in Lake Tahoe and at the family cabin in Meyers. Her love of lighthouses brought wonderful opportunities. Her favorite adventure was becoming a lighthouse keeper at the Battery Point Lighthouse in Crescent City, Ca. She and Keith spent 4 years at the lighthouse and enjoyed giving tours and running the gift shop. She discovered this job whilst camping in her RV in Crescent City with her dear friends from the Sportsman Yacht Club where she founded the Museum and became the Curator.
Kathie was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William E. and Kathleen Mary. She is preceeded in death by her brother, William E Mary Jr. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 58 years, Hal Keith Hammer, her children, Laurie Pester (Craig), Cynthia Trebino (Rich) and Mike Hammer (Amy) and grandchildren Erica Sibley (Eric), Will Fry(Caitlin), Jake, Keith Futak, (Amanda), Robert Futak (Amanda) Emily Trebino, Zachary Hammer, Alexis Hammer, Wyatt Hammer, Samantha Pester and Great grandchildren, Ella, Kathleen, Haley, Evan, Elise, Kinleigh, Addisyn and Charlie. She is also survived by her sisters Marianne Seals and Wendy Vogt (Charlie).
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Isidores Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way, Danville, Ca.
Reception will follow.
If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, send to:
Del Norte historical Society in Kathie Hammer's name, 577 H Street, Crescent City, Ca. 95531.
(707)464-3922 or to the
View the online memorial for Kathie Lea Hammer
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019