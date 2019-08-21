|
|
Kathleen Ann O'Brien
May 25, 1930 - August 16, 2019
Former Resident of Danville
Kathleen Ann O'Brien, loving wife, mother of four, grandmother of eight, great grandmother of five, with five more great grandchildren on the way, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 89.
Kathleen was born in Oakland, CA to the late John and Margaret (Mary) Gruner . She graduated from Oakland Tech High School in 1948 and from San Francisco State University with a teaching credential. Kathleen taught second grade at Camino Pablo Elementary School in Moraga, CA for over 15 years.
On July 1955 she married Emmett Francis Sullivan (deceased) and raised twins Gary and Greg. On August 26, 1979 Kathleen married Jack O. O'Brien (deceased) which expanded her family to include his daughters Kim (Portman) and the late Erin Valley. Kathleen was preceded in death by her older sister Margaret (Peggy).
Kathleen, a devout Catholic, enjoyed knitting, walking in her neighborhood and annual vacations to Lake Almanor with her entire family whom she loved dearly.
Kathleen is survived by her sister Mary Anderson and her late husband Howard, children Gary (Jill), Greg, Kim (Roland); grandchildren Megan (Jason), Whitney, Jonathan (Tamara), Krystal (Scott), Courtney (Michael), Kathleen, Mary, Jack and great grandchildren Julia, Logan, Evelyn, Joelle and Jackson.
A Vigil will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 440 La Gonda Way in Danville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am. A reception will follow the Mass. Burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send memorial contributions to Hannah Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, CA 95476.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 21, 2019