Kathleen Bailey (Driscoll)Nov. 12, 1927 - Oct. 28, 2020Napa, CA, formally Clayton, CABorn in Detroit, Michigan during the Roaring Twenties. Resettled in Pasadena, California during the great 1930's depression. Teenager during WWll. Beloved mother, wife, sister, friend, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. Married July 15, 1950 to Roy Louis Bailey. They made their home in Contra Costa County for 66 years. Their final years were spent in Napa, CA. Raised six children - gifts from God: William Louis (Amy), Christopher Patrick (Vanessa), Richard Anthony (Debbie), Katherine Noel (Arthur), Matthew Benjamin (Joyce), Timothy Francis (Dawnie). Grammie to 11 grandchildren: Brian, Sean, Bridget, Jessica, Colleen, Lauren, Everest, Bradley, Andrew, Kaitlynn, Sarah. Siblings: William Driscoll (Barbara), Carol Kramer (William), Mary Sheila Driscoll (Dewey Dobson). Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Nursery School teacher in Pleasant Hill, CA for 20 years. Kathy loved collecting: antiques, teapots, bird cages, swans and hearts. She enjoyed music, summer concerts, traveling, picnics, flower arranging, reading, thrift stores and entertaining. She treasured her Family and friends. She was a proud parishioner of St. Bonaventure Catholic Community, Clayton Historical Society and Clayton Valley Woman's Club. Her favorite place on earth was the ocean; her favorite celestial body was the Moon, which was full the day she passed into her new life in Heaven. A Memorial Mass at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Concord (TBA) and Interment at the Sacramento Valley National Veteran Cemetery in Dixon, CA (Family only). Please send any desired memorials to: Friendly Manor, 2298 San Pablo Ave., Oakland, CA 94612, 510-451-9823; or St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Bonaventure Parish, 5562 Clayton Rd., Concord, CA 94521