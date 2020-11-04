1/1
Kathleen (Driscoll) Bailey
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Bailey (Driscoll)
Nov. 12, 1927 - Oct. 28, 2020
Napa, CA, formally Clayton, CA
Born in Detroit, Michigan during the Roaring Twenties. Resettled in Pasadena, California during the great 1930's depression. Teenager during WWll. Beloved mother, wife, sister, friend, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother. Married July 15, 1950 to Roy Louis Bailey. They made their home in Contra Costa County for 66 years. Their final years were spent in Napa, CA. Raised six children - gifts from God: William Louis (Amy), Christopher Patrick (Vanessa), Richard Anthony (Debbie), Katherine Noel (Arthur), Matthew Benjamin (Joyce), Timothy Francis (Dawnie). Grammie to 11 grandchildren: Brian, Sean, Bridget, Jessica, Colleen, Lauren, Everest, Bradley, Andrew, Kaitlynn, Sarah. Siblings: William Driscoll (Barbara), Carol Kramer (William), Mary Sheila Driscoll (Dewey Dobson). Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Nursery School teacher in Pleasant Hill, CA for 20 years. Kathy loved collecting: antiques, teapots, bird cages, swans and hearts. She enjoyed music, summer concerts, traveling, picnics, flower arranging, reading, thrift stores and entertaining. She treasured her Family and friends. She was a proud parishioner of St. Bonaventure Catholic Community, Clayton Historical Society and Clayton Valley Woman's Club. Her favorite place on earth was the ocean; her favorite celestial body was the Moon, which was full the day she passed into her new life in Heaven. A Memorial Mass at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Concord (TBA) and Interment at the Sacramento Valley National Veteran Cemetery in Dixon, CA (Family only). Please send any desired memorials to: Friendly Manor, 2298 San Pablo Ave., Oakland, CA 94612, 510-451-9823; or St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Bonaventure Parish, 5562 Clayton Rd., Concord, CA 94521


View the online memorial for Kathleen Bailey (Driscoll)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved