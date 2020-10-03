Kathleen Buddle
December 29, 1930 - August 28, 2020
Resident of San Leandro, CA
Kathleen "Kathy" Buddle, a long-time resident of San Leandro, CA passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020 at Summit Hospital in Oakland CA at the age of 89. Kathleen, the youngest of four, was born on December 29, 1930 in Oakland, CA to Martin and Ellen (Bryce) O'Hara. She was a 1948 graduate from Elizabeth's High School in Oakland, CA, and in 1959 she married Robert Buddle. Kathleen was an amateur bowler, Oakland Raider fan, professional talker, always smiling and always up for playing a game of bingo or cards where ever she went. Kathleen was a proud member of St. Felicitas in San Leandro for many years. She retired from the Oakland Unified School district.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 1991, parents Ellen in 1931 and Martin O'Hara in 1987, sister Mary Fusco of Schenectady, NY in 2017, and sister Theresa Graulich of Jersey City, NJ in 2018.
She is survived by her loving brother Martin J. O'Hara of Oakland and 10 wonderful nieces and nephews; 12 greats, wonderful friends, and many cousins.
Memorial services will take place graveside on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Hayward, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to ASPCA and Alzheimer's Association View the online memorial for Kathleen Buddle