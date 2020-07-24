1/
Kathleen "Kathy" Byrne
1952 - 2020
Aug. 24, 1952 - July 14, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA
Kathy passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2020. Kathy is a graduate of El Cerrito High School and a retired USPS Postal carrier, a job she enjoyed for 34 years. Kathy is survived by her sons, Michael (Rebecca) Fisher, and Joseph (Alison) Byrne; her stepsons, Paul Byrne, Ken Byrne, and Ricky Byrne; her grandsons, Arturo (Yasmeen) Morales III, and Paul Byrne Jr.; her granddaughters, Nicci Byrne, Kimberly Byrne, Lily Byrne, and Ella Byrne; her great-granddaughter, Zena Morales; her brother, Tom Tenaglia; her sister Charleen (Bernard) Fournier; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Byrne. Kathy also leaves behind a considerable collection of extended family and friends whom she adored. Kathy is preceded in death by her mother and father, Richard and Maryann (Pike) Tenaglia; her brother, Donnie Tenaglia; her husband, Roger Byrne; and her son, Art Morales Jr. Kathy will be interred at St. Joseph's Cemetery in San Pablo, alongside her beloved husband Roger. Services will be held privately. A public memorial will be arranged and advertised at a later date.


View the online memorial for Kathleen "Kathy" Byrne

Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
We will miss you grandma Kathy may you Rest In Peace
Jeff/Tracy /Catlynn
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
