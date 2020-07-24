Kathleen "Kathy" ByrneAug. 24, 1952 - July 14, 2020Resident of Pinole, CAKathy passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2020. Kathy is a graduate of El Cerrito High School and a retired USPS Postal carrier, a job she enjoyed for 34 years. Kathy is survived by her sons, Michael (Rebecca) Fisher, and Joseph (Alison) Byrne; her stepsons, Paul Byrne, Ken Byrne, and Ricky Byrne; her grandsons, Arturo (Yasmeen) Morales III, and Paul Byrne Jr.; her granddaughters, Nicci Byrne, Kimberly Byrne, Lily Byrne, and Ella Byrne; her great-granddaughter, Zena Morales; her brother, Tom Tenaglia; her sister Charleen (Bernard) Fournier; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Byrne. Kathy also leaves behind a considerable collection of extended family and friends whom she adored. Kathy is preceded in death by her mother and father, Richard and Maryann (Pike) Tenaglia; her brother, Donnie Tenaglia; her husband, Roger Byrne; and her son, Art Morales Jr. Kathy will be interred at St. Joseph's Cemetery in San Pablo, alongside her beloved husband Roger. Services will be held privately. A public memorial will be arranged and advertised at a later date.