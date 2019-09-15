|
|
Kathleen Clare Alden
Aug. 29, 1949 - Sept. 10, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Kathleen Clare Alden went to be with the Lord and with her Mom & Dad on September 10, 2019. Kathy was born on August 29, 1949 in Spokane, Washington. She grew up in Newark, Ohio where she graduated from Newark Catholic High School and then moved to Concord, California with her family in 1968. She worked in the Title Business and then in the Mortgage business where she was an underwriter for many years. She volunteered her time at Christ the King Catholic Church. Kathy enjoyed decorating her house for all the holidays, going to movies and game nights with friends, and going to plays, sporting events, and activities of her nieces and nephews. She also loved being around her family and enjoyed hosting family gatherings. Kathy is survived by her sisters, Patsy Welty, Peggy Pellerite (George), Marianne Rowen, Diane Milano (Bob), and her brothers Joe Alden (Pam), Rich Alden (Liz), and Tom Alden (Patty), and her (kids) 11 nieces and 7 nephews, 2 nephew-in-laws, 4 great nephews and 1 great niece. She is preceded in death by her parents Dick and Dee Alden. Services will be held September 16, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill, California. Visitation starts at 9:15 AM followed by mass at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the in Kathy's name.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019