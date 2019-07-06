Kathleen Hughes

Dec. 30, 1947 - Jun. 28, 2019

Resident of Martinez

Kathleen Hughes passed away at the age of 71 on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Kathy, as she was known to her friends, was born on December 30, 1947 to Margaret Ann (Criss) Green and Edward J. Green, Sr. She was the second of four siblings and was married to John Hughes. They had five children: Christina, John, Thomas, Jenny, and Sarah. In her career, she was most proud of roles as a paralegal and a notary public — positions she took shortly after her husband, John, died suddenly in 1997.

Kathy was deeply invested in her family, faith, and community. She and John were active in their local church, Our Lady of Mercy in Daly City, where Kathy became President of the Westlake Catholic Women's Association in 1979. Always one to remember a birthday — yours or Christ's — Christmas was prominently celebrated. Kathy was simply "Auntie" each Christmas Eve, curating personalized stockings for nieces and nephews. She was an ardent supporter of the Scottish Games, often munching on an Empire Biscuit, sipping tea while taking in the bagpipes. Kathy was an accomplished storyteller and family historian — revisiting memories from her childhood in Europe were a favorite pastime.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, father, and husband. She is survived by her brother, Edward, sisters, Annette and Maureen, five children, many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Christ the King Church in Pleasant Hill. Interment and a tea reception in Kathy's honor will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette.

Contributions in honor of Kathy can be made to the or American Kidney Fund.





